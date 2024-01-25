Man Charged After Truck Stolen From Wall Township Repair Shop

Wall Township police said 37-year-old Matthew Leonard was charged with third-degree receiving stolen property on Wednesday, Jan. 24. The charge stems from a stolen truck report at Dorrer's Corner Garage in Sept. 2023.

A Wall officer was called to the garage on Route 34 on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. A 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup was reported as stolen.

Leonard is being held in a Pennsylvania jail on similar charges in other locations and he's waiting to be extradited to New Jersey.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.