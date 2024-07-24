Lucky Again: $4M Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Hazlet Market's Second Massive Winner Of 2024

A Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million was purchased at Laurel Market on Laurel Avenue in Hazlet, the New Jersey Lottery said in a news release on Wednesday, July 24. The ticket matched five numbers and had the Megaplier of four in the drawing on Tuesday, July 23.

The winning numbers were 3, 9, 14, 26, and 51. The Mega Ball was 21.

Laurel Market also sold a Jersey Cash 5 ticket that won $1 million in the drawing on Wednesday, May 15. A couple days before that, a Tinton Falls convenience store sold a Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $900,420.

Tuesday's winner continues a successful 2024 for Mega Millions players in Monmouth County. A ShopRite liquor store sold a still unclaimed $1.13 billion jackpot winner in the drawing on Tuesday, Mar. 26.

The next Mega Millions drawing is on Friday, July 26 and the jackpot is an estimated $306 million.

