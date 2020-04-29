Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: $900,00 Tax Scam Gets NJ Tax Preparer Four Years In Fed Pen
Lifestyle

VOTE: NJ Parks Reopening Too Soon Or Par For The Course?

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey golfers could be back on the courses as early as this weekend.
New Jersey golfers could be back on the courses as early as this weekend. Photo Credit: Doug Garvey

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday announced state parks will be reopening this weekend, and county officials çan reopen their parks if they so desire. Although studies show New Jerseyans feel more impacted by coronavirus than residents of any other state, many condemned Murphy for starting to reopen the state prematurely. Vote below.

Poll
Is it too soon to reopen parks and golf courses?
Current Results

Is it too soon to reopen parks and golf courses?

  • Yes, way too soon.
    58%
  • No, we need this.
    42%

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.