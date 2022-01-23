Contact Us
TLC Show About Woman Trapped In Child's Body Films In Seaside Heights

Cecilia Levine
In a recent episode of "I Am Shauna Rae," Shauna takes a trip to Seaside Heights with her family.
In a recent episode of "I Am Shauna Rae," Shauna takes a trip to Seaside Heights with her family. Video Credit: TLC

Finding a fitting bathing suit and being approached by children are some of the topics detailed on a new TLC show, part of which was filmed at the Jersey Show.

"I Am Shauna Rae" follows the 22-year-old Long Island woman who is essentially trapped in the body of an 8-year-old due to a brain tumor she overcame as a child, stunting her development.

In a recent episode of the show, Shauna takes a trip to Seaside Heights with her family. 

Rae, standing at 3 feet 10 inches tall, can be seen pushing beach chairs down to the shoreline and trying to find people her own age to socialize with.

"I Am Shauna Rae" airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on TLC.

