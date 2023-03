Sammi Sweetheart is back.

Samantha Giancola will be returning to MTV's "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" a decade after leaving the show.

"She's still the sweetest b***h you'll ever meet," the show captioned a photo of the 35-year-old Hazlet native.

Giancola will appear on the show this season.

