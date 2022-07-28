Popular Jersey Shore Banquet Hall Closes Citing Pandemic's Impact

Sterling Gardens is closing its popular banquet facility on the Jersey Shore.

"It is with a heavy heart and great regret that after 16+ years (we're) closing our doors," the facility announced on its Facebook page.

The coronavirus pandemic took its toll on Sterling Gardens "and has forced us to sell the property," the owners said;

The announcement drew dozens of comments with praise and sadness from partygoers and staff.

"Every function I've attended here was perfect," one fan said. "I wish you the best of luck on your new adventure."

"Thank you for making us feel very special on our event days, and we had many," another former frequent guest wrote. "ALWAYS GREAT SERVICE from the planning until the end of our events."

The new owners will not continue operating the property as a banquet facility in Matawan.

"We wanted to thank all our customers and staff throughout the years."

