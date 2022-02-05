Contact Us
NJ Beach Named Among 25 Best In America

Cecilia Levine

Known for its Wonder Bar, Asbury Park was named among the best beaches in America.
Known for its Wonder Bar, Asbury Park was named among the best beaches in America. Photo Credit: Google Maps

You don't have to go to Hawaii to find a great beach. Well, you can — or you can stay right here in New Jersey.

Not only is Asbury Park a good beach, it's among the 25 best in America, TravelAndLeisure.com says.

Privacy, accessible parking, boardwalk and public transportation are just some of the factors the website looked at in choosing the best beaches in the country.

"Stretching about a mile along New Jersey's Atlantic coast, Asbury Park Beach is a lively, clean, white-sand beach. Sunbathing, swimming, surfing, fishing, and people-watching are favorite activities here," the website said. 

"It's backed by a historic beachfront boardwalk bustling with restaurants, bars, fast food, and interesting shops, in addition to a splash park and miniature golf. 

"The Silverball Museum boasts more than 600 working pinball machines dating back to the 1930s. And just across the street is the fabled bar, The Stone Pony, made famous by locals Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi."

Click here for the full list from Travel And Leisure.

