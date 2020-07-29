Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Monmouth Daily Voice
Monmouth Daily Voice

New Rankings: Best Places To Live In Monmouth County

Jon Craig
Sunrise Circle in Holmdel Township
Sunrise Circle in Holmdel Township Photo Credit: Zillow

We've seen the best places to live in New Jersey, but what about Monmouth County?

According to a newly-released set of rankings by Niche.com, the top three spots in the area are Holmdel Township, Little Silver and Rumson.

Holmdel Township was ranked the No. 65th best spot to live in all of the Garden State, while Little Silver was 71st and Rumson 98th.

Here are the other top places to live in Monmouth County, according to Niche.com. Crime, quality of schools, things to do, and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings.

  • 4. Fair Haven
  • 5. Brielle
  • 6. Morganville
  • 7. Robertsville
  • 8. Spring Lake
  • 9. Sea Girt
  • 10. Shrewsbury

Click here for the full list:

