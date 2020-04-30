Gateway National Park, Sandy Hook Beach Remain Closed As NJ Parks Reopen

While all state parks will reopen on Saturday, one of the most visited national parks in the nation will remain closed due to coronavirus.

Gateway National Recreation Area, a 27,000-acre federal park that includes Sandy Hook Beach in Monmouth County -- and straddling New Jersey and New York, has an uncertain reopening date, authorities said.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that all New Jersey parks will reopen at sunrise Saturday, and all county parks and golf courses will be allowed to reopen. (See list of area state parks set to reopen below.) Murphy set some limits: parking lots are to be used at half-capacity, social distancing is requested and wearing masks/face covering is recommended. Playgrounds, restrooms, park pavilions and visitor centers will remain closed. Picnics and team sports are still not permitted.

Gateway is a federal park under the control of the Department of the Interior. Federal officials closed it on April 8. It is the fourth most visited National Park Service site with more than 9.2 million annual visitors. (New Jersey closed its state and county parks on April 7. New York parks and recreation areas remained open.)

Sandy Hook is 4,688 acres of land, bay, and ocean in Monmouth County. It includes Fort Hancock, Sandy Hook Proving Ground National Historic Landmark District and natural areas and shorelines adjacent to the Atlantic Ocean and Sandy Hook Bay. The Lighthouse there, which opened in 1764, is the oldest continuously operating lighthouse in the nation.

Gateway was established in 1972 as one of the first urban national park service recreation areas. It includes several non-contiguous parcels in Staten Island, including Miller Field, Fort Wadsworth, Great Kills, Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge, Jacob Riis Beach, Fort Tilden, Canarsie Pier and shore area in New Jersey.

Here are the state parks set to reopen on Saturday at sunrise in Central and South Jersey:

Atlantic County

Senator Frank S. Farley State Marina

Wharton State Forest

Bergen County

Ramapo Mountain State Forest

Burlington County

Atsion Recreation Area

Brendan T. Byrne State Forest

Rancocas State Park

Warren Grove Recreation Area

Mercer County

Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park

Princeton Battlefield State Park

Washington Crossing State Park

Middlesex County

Cheesequake State Park

Monmouth County

Allaire State Park

Leonardo State Marina

Monmouth Battlefield State Park

Ocean County

Barnegat Lighthouse State Park

Bass River State Forest

Brendan T. Byrne State Forest

Double Trouble State Park

Forked River State Marina

Island Beach State Marina

Island Beach State Park

Penn State Forest

Warren Grove Recreation Area

Somerset County

Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park

Washington Rock State Park

