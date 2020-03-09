2 NJ Natives Compete For Love On CBS Reality Dating Show 'Love Island'

One is from the Jersey Shore, the other Morris County.

Both are looking for love as contestants on Season 2 of CBS dating show "Love Island," which runs every night at 9 p.m.

Meet Moira Tumas, 28, of Brielle, and Justine Nbida, 27, of Rockaway.

Tumas grew up just a mile from the Jersey Shore in Brielle and studied communication design at the Fashion Institute of Technology. She has acting experience at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School in England, Bustle reports.

Tumas currently works as a “shopping-channel model” and loves to draw, her CBS biography says. She also lives an active lifestyle and enjoys tennis, hot yoga and water activities like kayaking, paddle boarding and waterskiing, her bio says.

Nbida was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and immigrated to the U.S. in 2001 her biography says.

She works as a billing coordinator and go-go dancer. She’s looking for someone who shares her Christian values and can stand up to her in her favorite shoes — high heels, according to her bio.

"I'm a hot 27-year-old who's also got the brains,” her dating profile reads.

“I take pride in my appearance, so working out is important to me, and would love someone I can work out with. My ideal date would be staying in, wearing pajamas while eating takeout and watching a movie in bed. I'm a very outgoing people-person, so I'd love a guy who is the same and can get along with all my friends and family because they are my ride or dies. If you're disrespectful and not humble, keep it pushin'!"

"Love Island" first aired in the UK in 2015. This season, 11 contestants have the chance to search for love and enjoy the summer sun with various challenges and weekly eliminations based on a public vote.

Watch Tumas and Nbida on “Love Island,” airing every night at 9 p.m., on CBS.

