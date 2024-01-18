Latest Forecast Says Jersey Shore Towns Could Be Walloped With Most Snow In NJ (Details)

Parts of South Jersey could see up to six inches of snow on Friday, Jan. 18 — the highest amounts predicted across all of the the Garden State, according to the National Weather Service.

Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean, and Salem counties are under a winter storm warning until 10 p.m.

Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland counties are under a winter weather advisory until 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 18. Atlantic City and Cape May are forecasted to receive one to two inches.

A wintry mix is possible along southern coastal areas during the morning and into the early afternoon.

Toms River, Long Branch, and Vineland are forecasted to get four to six inches of snow. The NWS said heavier snow bands could form to make snowfall totals even higher in some spots.

A cold front is also forecasted to move across South Jersey at night, dropping temperatures into the teens and freezing any untreated surfaces.

