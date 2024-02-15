Keansburg Dad Dies Following Motorcycle Crash: Remembering Tyler Martin

According to a GoFundMe page, Tyler Martin of Keansburg died from the injuries he suffered when his motorcycle crashed in Holmdel on Saturday, Feb. 10.

"Tyler was a bright light in the lives of those who knew him, bringing joy and laughter wherever he went," reads the campaign launched by Susan Pasi-Clolinger.

According to his obituary, Tyler was born in Long Branch and lived his entire life in Keansburg. He worked at McKenna Electric in Tinton Falls.

Tyler enjoyed many outdoor activities like riding ATVs, snowboarding, and fishing, his obituary said. He also "cherished every moment" with his one-year-old daughter.

The GoFundMe page was also created to raise money to help support Tyler wife and their daughter.

"Tyler's passing leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew him, but his spirit will continue to shine brightly in their memories," the GoFundMe page said. "His laughter and his unwavering love for his family and friends will never be forgotten."

The memorial fundraiser raised more than $350 from at least four donations as of Thursday, Feb. 15.

"As we say goodbye to Tyler, we also celebrate the time we were privileged to have him in our lives," the GoFundMe page said. "He taught us to embrace each day with enthusiasm, to love deeply, and to never shy away from adventure."

Visitation hours for Martin will be on Saturday, Feb. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. It will be at the Jacqueline M. Ryan Home for Funerals on Carr Avenue in Keansburg. A service will be held for Martin at 4 p.m.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe page for Martin's family.

