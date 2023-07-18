Jersey Shore Marine Who Died Suddenly 'Always Led Pack,' Boy Scout Leader Says

Matthew J. Jantas of Neptune was 42 years old.

The native of Perth Amboy served in the Marine Corps from 1999 to 2004, according to his obituary, and he rose to the rank of Lance Corporal.

In a GoFundMe campaign, Jantas' former Boy Scout leader, Walter Mezynski of Edison, wrote, "I am trying to raise funds to help two very young girls who lost their father at a very young age."

"Matt was always an inspiration to the other boys," Mezynski said.

"Matthew excelled at everything he put his mind to. He was an excellent marksman at the Rifle Range and the Archery Range. He was a strong swimmer, boater and kayaker and always kept a lookout for the younger boys to help keep them safe on the water and in the woods," Mezynski wrote.

"Matt worked hard at his own advancement and earned more than enough merit badges to earn the rank of Eagle Scout early." (OLP Troop 53)

Jantas was a 1999 graduate of Woodbridge High School. After "aging out" of Boy Scouts, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps.

"Matt served with honor and participated in the invasion of Iraq," Mezynski said.

Jantas came home and went to work for the Middlesex Water Company as an outdoor construction worker, according to his obituary.

He also worked in auto mechanics.

He is survived by his parents, Theodore F. and Arlene Jantas, of Fords; his brother, Theodore M. Jantas, of Fords; two daughters, Raven and Phoenix Jantas and their mother, Jackie Burns; and his girlfriend, Jessica Sheppard, and her son Brandon.

