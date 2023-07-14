Jersey Shore Man Indicted For Causing Fatal Overdose: Prosecutor

A Grand Jury returned a 37-count indictment against Robert M. Clayton, 39, of Belmar, according to county Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

On Jan. 2, 2021 at 1:21 p.m., Belmar police were dispatched to Third and River Avenues for a call reporting an overdose in the front seat of a car.

One of the responding Belmar officers immediately administered two doses of Narcan to an adult male, later identified as Jonathan Amato, the prosecutor said.

Amato was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, Santiago said.

An investigation revealed that Amato overdosed and died as a result of drugs that he ingested at the residence of Robert Clayton, the prosecutor said.

A subsequent search of Clayton’s home by Belmar police recovered the following drugs, the prosecutor said:

919 Xanax pills, 101 Carisoprodel pills, 26 wax fold of heroin, 2 bags of powder heroin, 3 bags of MDMA (“Ecstasy”), 97 doses of LSD, 1 bag of Crystal Meth, 2 bags of Ketamine, 111 Methadone pills, 51 Adderall pills, 62 Tramadol pills, 2 vials of liquid Xanax, 11 Oxycodone pills and numerous other small amounts of pills, in addition to used hypodermic needles, vacuum-sealed packaging bags, hundreds of unused wax folds, 4 scales with CDS residue, 2 whipped-cream-dispensers, and 200 whippet canisters. In addition, 34 thumb memory drives were recovered, along with a computer and seven cellular phones.

