Jose Gabe Veras, 35, will have to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law and also be subject to Parole Supervision for Life, according to Monmouth County First Assistant Prosecutor Julia Alonso.

Veras was arrested without incident at his home in Keansburg in February 2020 and was indicted in October 2021.

He was convicted of child endangerment for possessing more than 1,000 items of child porn, Alonso said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.