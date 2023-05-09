Jersey Shore Man Admits Offensive Touching, Prosecutor Says

Trinidad Mendez-Romero, 32, pleaded guilty on Wednesday May 3, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

Mendez-Romero also pleaded guilty to disorderly persons, harassment and offensive touching, Santiago said.

Mendez-Romero admitted that while working together, he touched the victim on her breasts in an offensive manner, Santiago said.

The case involved multiple incidents of sexual contact at two separate Boondocks Fishery locations. The incidents took place on various dates between June of 2020 and Feb. 10, 2021.

Mendez-Romero will face probation, no victim contact, and no contact with anyone under the age of 18 when he is sentenced on July 28.

Cases are pending for two other defendants: Eduardo Jimenez-Berdejo, 36, and Jesus E. Reyes-Rodriguez, 36, both of Red Bank.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Red Bank Police Department Detective John Camarca at 732-530-2700.

