Jersey Shore First Aid Chief Dies Of COVID-19

Zachary McCarthy died of complications from COVID-19 on Sunday, May 7.

"Zach’s lungs could no longer fight the longterm effects of COVID-19 and he passed away in the ICU at Old Bridge Medical Center," a GoFundMe page reads.

His EMS colleagues are raising money for funeral expenses and for his fiancé, Giancarlo, who is a fire inspector in Howell.

Not only did Zach work diligently as a dispatcher at Monmouth County Sheriffs Office, he was chief of Englishtown-Manalapan First Aid Squad.

On Facebook, the First Aid Squad wrote: "He was truly one of a kind. Always there to help you out. Always answered his phone or texts when you reached out to him for help."

According to his social media pages, McCarthy, an Englishtown resident, was a graduate of North Brunswick Township High School and served as an assistant at Spotswood Office of Emergency Management.

“He was dedicated to emergency services and had an important role in saving lives,” the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

“He was a great guy with a heart of gold,” one GoFundMe donor commented. “He touched so many lives. He will truly be missed. He has helped me out a lot along the way so I’m returning the favor.”

Visiting hours were set for Thursday May 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at The Gundrum Service “Home For Funerals” 237 Bordentown Ave. in South Amboy.

Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Englishtown-Manalapan First Aid Squad.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.