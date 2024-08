The Jersey Cash 5 ticket won the $1,217,123 jackpot in the drawing on Monday, Aug. 5, the New Jersey Lottery said in a news release. It was purchased at 6-12 Convenience Store on South Main Street in Marlboro.

The winning numbers were 7, 14, 20, 29, and 42. The XTRA number was 3 and the Bullseye was 07.

6-12 Convenience Store will get a $2,000 bonus check for selling the winning ticket.

