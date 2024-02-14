Light Snow 37°

How You Can Help Improve Traffic On Asbury Avenue

Monmouth County leaders are looking for your help in making upgrades to a busy road in several communities.

Asbury Avenue near the intersection with Route 71 in Asbury Park, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Chris Spiker
County commissioners will hold a public information meeting about improvements needed on Asbury Avenue between Route 35 and Ocean Avenue at the Asbury Park beachfront. Asbury Avenue also goes through parts of Ocean and Neptune townships.

The county said some potential upgrades could include upgrading traffic lights, signs, striping, and street lighting. Bike lanes could also be added, along with sidewalks and ramps compliant with the Americans with Disability Act.

Residents can give suggestions to leaders at the meeting from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15. It'll be held in the council chambers of Asbury Park city hall.

You can also give feedback in an online survey, which closes on Friday, March 29.

