How You Can Help Improve Traffic On Asbury Avenue

County commissioners will hold a public information meeting about improvements needed on Asbury Avenue between Route 35 and Ocean Avenue at the Asbury Park beachfront. Asbury Avenue also goes through parts of Ocean and Neptune townships.

The county said some potential upgrades could include upgrading traffic lights, signs, striping, and street lighting. Bike lanes could also be added, along with sidewalks and ramps compliant with the Americans with Disability Act.

Residents can give suggestions to leaders at the meeting from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15. It'll be held in the council chambers of Asbury Park city hall.

You can also give feedback in an online survey, which closes on Friday, March 29.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.