Grandma's Engaged! NJ's Theresa Nist Gets Final Rose On 'Golden Bachelor'

The 70-year-old Shrewsbury grandmother got the final rose on the Thursday, Nov. 30 finale of the "Golden Bachelor" on ABC.

But not without heartbreak for runner-up Leslie Fhima.

Up until the finale, Turner had been insinuating to Fhima she was the one.

"I have to have you with morning coffee, I have to have you when I go to bed at night. There's no one else I'd rather figure it out with," he had said to her.

But after his overnight date with Nist, Turner had a change of heart, he told 64-year-old Fhima. After she met his family, Turner told her he'd fallen in love with Nist.

Fhima was blindsided.

But for Theresa, it was happily ever after.

"You're not the right person for me to live with," Turner says...

Long and suspenseful pause.

"You're the person that I can't live without."

The wedding? Jan. 4, 2024, on ABC.

