'Golden Bachelor' Coming To NJ? Shrewsbury Widow Makes It To Hometown Dates

Theresa Nist, a 70-year-old widow from Shrewsbury, has made it to the final three of ABC's hit senior dating show.

She, along with Leslie Fhima and Faith Martin, will introduce 72-year-old Gerry Turner to their families on this week's episode.

Nist's grandsons are seen in an episode preview playing football with Turner, and one tells him "I think you should be our new Paw Paw."

Nist seemed to have made a lasting impression on Turner, stripping down to her birthday suit (kinda!) in the season premiere. They've since been on several one-on-one dates, having bonded over both losing a spouse.

Tune into ABC on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. to watch.

