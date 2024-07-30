Fugitive Who Drove High On Cocaine In Deadly Wall Twp. Crash Arrested In Philly: Prosecutors

Thomas Redding, 45, was arrested in Philadelphia on Monday, July 29, Monmouth County First Assistant Prosecutor Julia Alonso said in a news release. He was facing charges in a deadly crash in Wall Township on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Wall Township police responded to a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Old Mill Road and Route 138 at around 5 a.m. Leonard Akers, 55, of Wall, was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center but was pronounced dead at the Neptune hospital.

Investigators said Redding was driving a 2023 Toyota 4Runner when he crashed into the back of Akers, who was stopped at a red light in a 2016 Ford Fusion. The impact caused his car to hit the back of a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup that was stopped in front of him.

The Ford and the Dodge were severely damaged in the wreck. The 62-year-old Howell Township man in the pickup wasn't injured.

Investigators later determined Redding was under the influence at the time of the crash and he was criminally charged earlier in July. An arrest warrant was issued for him and he was taken into custody in Philadelphia by the U.S. Marshals Service, the county prosecutor's office, and Wall police.

Redding was charged with second-degree death by auto, third-degree possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also received summonses for driving while intoxicated, operation of a motor vehicle while in possession of narcotics, speeding, reckless driving, careless driving likely to endanger persons or property, and following too closely.

Redding was awaiting extradition to New Jersey for future court appearances in Monmouth County.

