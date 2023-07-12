Friends Rally For Yankees Cameraman From Jersey Shore Seriously Injured By Baseball

Pete Stendel, 68, of Long Branch was diagnosed with an orbital fracture to his left eye and has since been released from the hospital, reports said.

Stendel was struck in the head when Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson tried to complete a double play, Daily Voice reported.

The ball was reportedly traveling 87 mph during the July 5 game.

"He suffered facial fractures and has a long road to recovery," a GoFundMe page said. "Anyone who knows Pete also knows that he would give the shirt off his back to help others. Let's help him in his time of need!"

On Sunday, July 9, Stendel reported that the Yankees suggested he get another brain scan and that it showed no problems. But his eye remained swollen shut.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

