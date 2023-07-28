Friends Killed In Route 18 Crash Remembered With Motorcycle Ride

Ka'shon K. Cross, 18, of Hazlet, and Gregory K. Tuft, of Keansburg, were identified as victims in a fatal collision with three cars along Route 18 in Marlboro on Monday, July 24, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

A balloon release organized for Gregory Tutt by his sister takes place Friday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m. at Baywalk West near Laurel Avenue in Keansburg. Those coming are asked to wear or bring the Keansburg High School colors red, gold, or white. Tutt was a member of the Keansburg football team.

A motorcycle ride called “Show the Love Ride” to honor both men takes place Sunday, July 30 starting at 1 p.m. at Charles Avenue in Keansburg. The Facebook event notice already drew a response of at least 340 people.

Cross was a member of District 34 and District 2 Motor Cross, according to his obituary. His enthusiasm for the sport was infectious, the obit says, and he spent countless hours honing his skills and sharing his love for the sport with others. He also enjoyed going to Car Meets and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and Miami Heat fan.

Ka'shon was attending the Monmouth County Adult Vocational School, working toward becoming an electrician, his obit says. He graduated from Keyport High School in 2022.

A remembrance for Ka'shon's friends and family is scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Jacqueline M. Ryan Home for Funerals at 233 Carr Ave. in Keansburg. Burial follows at Bayview Cemetery in Leonardo.

A 2019 Hyundai Tucson, 2017 Subaru Impreza, 2008 Mercedes-Benz 550, along with a 2005 Suzuki GSX and a 2001 Yamaha YZF motorcycle collided on Route 18 north near County Road 520 in Marlboro, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago previously said.

Both motorcycle riders were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Tucson and their passenger were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is being urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443 or Marlboro Township Police Officer Aaron Murdock at 732-536-0100.

