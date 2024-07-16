Freehold Man With 'Fierce Love' For Family, Motorcycles Died In Howell Twp. Crash: Fundraiser

Aaron Aponte, 28, died from his injuries in the crash on Tuesday, July 9, a spokesperson for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said. It happened at the intersection of Fort Plains Road and Jerry’s Lane at around 4:53 p.m.

Investigators said Aponte was riding a Honda GL 1100L motorcycle north on Fort Plains when he tried to go around a curve in the road. He fell and slid with his motorcycle across the road into oncoming traffic.

A Honda Odyssey crashed head-on with Aponte and his motorcycle. He was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead at 5:37 p.m.

A GoFundMe page for Aponte had raised more than $3,300 from at least 31 donations as of Tuesday, July 16.

"Aaron had the most beautiful soul - we know that he is still with us in spirit," the GoFundMe page said. "Aaron was honorable and intelligent in every way."

Aponte's obituary said he was most recently self-employed after working for the county's bridge department. The lifelong Freehold resident graduated from Freehold Township High School in 2014.

The Automotive Service Excellence-certified mechanic enjoyed fixing up motorcycles and Volkswagen vehicles.

"He was full of passion for his craft of repairing and modifying anything with an engine," the GoFundMe page said. "His love of cars and motorcycles was contagious and inspired countless people."

Aponte was also remembered for the "fierce love" he had for family and friends.

"Anyone who knew Aaron knew that he was a selfless person who would drop everything to help anyone in need," said the GoFundMe page. "It didn’t matter where, when, or what [it] was - Aaron always knew just how to help. He never expected anything in return."

A funeral was held for Aponte at Most Holy Rosary Church of the Good Shepherd Parish in Hopelawn on Saturday, July 13.

A 54-year-old Howell Township man who drove the minivan wasn't injured and stayed at the crash scene. No charges or summonses have been issued.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or Howell Township Police Department at 732-938-4111.

