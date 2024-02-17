David, affectionately known as Dave, was born in Brick Township and died at CentraState Medical Center, according to his obituary.

Dave most recently served as the vice president of marketing and advertising for Law Enforcement Against Drugs (LEAD), and worked in radio for many years, his obituary says. His LinkedIn profile shows he held marketing positions at several different radio and media agencies.

Dave's death is particularly tragic for his colleague's at L.E.A.D., who in early January lost Bret Alemey, vice president of program development.

"How is this possible?" writes L.E.A.D Executive Director Nick DeMauro on Facebook. "In my career as an Executive Director and CEO, I have been fortunate to never had a colleague pass away.

"Since the beginning of this year, two great colleagues past away unexpectedly. I'm devastated. RIP Bret Alemy and Dave Kirby your legacy at L.E.A.D. will be remembered and acknowledged. Both have received special organizational awards for exemplary service in the past 2 years. RIP MEN!"

A GoFundMe launched for the Kirby family says Dave's death was unexpected. He leaves behind his wife, Suzanne, and their three boys.

"His sarcasm, his love for his family, his smile, everything about him was special," campaign founder Susan Stojkovic writes.

"What an impact Dave made on everyone lucky enough to know him," one donor wrote on the GFM page. "He always had a twinkle in his eye and a story to tell. He was one of the most generous, kindest, and gracious people I've ever known. He will be missed."

Another remembered him for his "realistic cynicism."

"Dave was a mentor to me during a tough time in my life," a third person wrote. "His humor, sarcasm, and never ending supply of Simpsons references will be missed."

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home in Freehold.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, at St. Gabriel’s Church (Main Church) in Marlboro. Entombment will follow at St. Gabriel’s Cemetery and Chapel Mausoleum.

