Free T-Shirts, Hoagie-Building Competition To Celebrate Wawa's Newest Store In Hazlet

The new Wawa will be open at 3052 Route 35 in Hazlet on Thursday, June 27, the company said in a news release.

The store will officially open at 8 a.m. and a grand opening ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. The first 100 customers will get free "In My Wawa Era 60th Anniversary" t-shirts.

After a ribbon cutting, the store will have the "Hoagies for Heroes" sandwich-building competition between police officers and firefighters.

"Wawa is proud to open its doors to provide trusted quality products, convenience, new jobs, support, and to fulfill lives in the community," Wawa said in its release. "The event will celebrate new associates and customers and simple gestures, like holding the door for one another, that together make a big difference in making Wawa’s family-like store atmosphere possible.

"The grand opening celebration will gather the community to welcome everyone on day one and celebrate the impact the new store will have on its neighbors and community."

According to data company ScrapeHero, Wawa has about 1,000 locations, including 288 in New Jersey. This will also be the second Wawa in Hazlet, joining the store near the intersection of Route 36 and Florence Avenue.

Wawa celebrated its 60th anniversary in April when it opened its first store in Folsom, Pennsylvania, in 1964.

