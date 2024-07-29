Former Keansburg Man Sexually Assaulted Second Child 20+ Years Ago, Prosecutors Say

A grand jury indicted 45-year-old Robert Wisiak on first-degree aggravated sexual assault. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Julia Alonso announced the indictment in a news release on Monday, July 29.

Wisiak, who used to live in Keansburg, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. Investigators said he sexually assaulted one child who was under 13 years old between 1999 and 2001.

A second victim came forward after Wisiak was arrested. That victim was also younger than 13 and sexually assaulted in the same timeframe.

Anyone with information about Wisiak should call the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or the Keansburg Police Department at 732-787-0600. You can also submit anonymous tips to the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-671-4400, using the free P3 Tips app, or going on the group's website.

Prosecutors said convictions in cases like this carry a state prison sentence of up to 20 years, lifetime parole supervision, and registering as a sex offender under Megan's Law.

