Flooding Shuts Asbury Park's House Of Independents

House of Independents on Cookman Avenue announced its closing on Thursday, Nov. 16.

"On September 29th, significant rain in Asbury Park, resulting in the overflowing of Wesley Lake, caused a devastating flood through the basement of Asbury Park Biergarten into House Of Independents," the venue wrote on Facebook.

"We have been picking up the pieces over the last couple of weeks and coming to terms with over half a million dollars of damage. Currently, we are seeking funding through insurance and requesting government relief for both the Biergarten and House of Independents. As those avenues remain bleak, we have opened up conversations with various groups on the potential of them taking over the space."

House of Independents ultimately decided to close "for the foreseeable future" as considers different options for reopening. The venue is relocating the remaining shows on the calendar.

Performers, guests and performance centers were saddened by the news.

"Thank you for the incredible times, the beautiful shows, the unforgettable memories," one person said on Instagram. "You will rise again."

"Thank you for your support of artists and artistry, and of course, the presentation of live music," Count Basie Center for the Arts commented. "You have rightfully earned legendary status for generations to come... we'll all have House memories for some time."

"One of, if not THE, best venue in Asbury," Matthew Vlossak said. "I’ll cherish the times I got to play here and seeing some of my favorite bands here too. You guys will definitely be missed! Thank you for all the memories. Wishing you all the best on each of your next endeavors!"

