Fishermen Rescue NYC Man Treading Water Off Sandy Hook Coast For Hours Overnight, Police Say

Middletown police received a call about a man who had been pulled from the water at around 9 a.m. on Monday, July 15, the department said in a news release. A commercial fisherman and his son spotted him about two miles off the coast of Sandy Hook.

The fishermen got the man on their boat and brought him to Monmouth Cove Marina in Port Monmouth. Police spoke with him and he was identified as 34-year-old Pete Ordane of New York City.

Ordane told police that he went into the water and was pulled out by the tide near Breezy Point in Queens. He had been treading water for several hours before the fishermen found him.

Paramedics treated Ordane at the marina and he was in good condition. He was released after refusing further treatment.

Officers gave Ordane fresh dry clothes and food before he left the marina.

Police also said the fishermen remained anonymous and were only identified as residents of Port Monmouth.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.