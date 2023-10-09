Firefighters Quickly Douse Blaze In Howell

The fire broke out at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 9 at 948 Route 33, Howell police said.

A 9-1-1 call was placed by an Eatontown firefighter who observed smoke coming from the residence.

Upon arrival of the responding patrol officers, all occupants of the home were already safely evacuated, police said.

Fire departments responded quickly containing and extinguishing the fire.

One firefighter suffered a cut to the hand. The firefighter was treated at the scene by the Howell Police EMS Division and subsequently transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment.

The Howell OEM and American Red Cross are assisting residents of the fire.

The fire is being investigated by the Howell Township Fire Bureau along with the Howell Township Police detective bureau.

Traffic was closed on Route 33 in both directions, between Howell Road and Brickyard Road.

Responding agencies were the Howell Township Fire Departments Adelphia (19-2), Squankum (19- 1), Southard (19-3), Ramtown (19-4) and Freewood Acres (19-5), Farmingdale Fire Company, NWS Earle Fire Department, Jackson Township Fire Department, Wall Township Fire Department and Manalapan Township Fire Department.

Also responding was the Howell Township First Aid Squad, Howell Fire Bureau, Howell Township Office of Emergency Management (OEM), American Red Cross, New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG), Jersey Central Power and Light (JCP&L) and the State of New Jersey DOT Traffic Diversion Team.

