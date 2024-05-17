A GoFundMe page said Theresa and James Sangillo's home on Morris Avenue in Spring Lake caught fire on Saturday, May 11. More than $7,500 had been raised from at least 41 donations as of Friday, May 17.

The GoFundMe's creator Diana DeMarco said Theresa's late husband Eugene built the home about 50 years ago.

"This cherished home holds decades of memories, where Theresa raised her children, Michael and James, and where her own mother peacefully passed away at the remarkable age of 107," DeMarco wrote.

The flames woke up James Sangillo and he "acted swiftly" to escape the house with Theresa. Several fire departments responded to the fire but struggled with power lines tangled in trees.

The fire left the Sangillos' home in "nothing but ashes."

"Theresa's journey began in Italy at the age of 18, and for more than half a century, she has called Spring Lake her home, contributing to its vibrant community," wrote DeMarco. "Now, with their home reduced to rubble and no homeowners insurance, Theresa and James face the daunting task of rebuilding their lives from scratch."

The Red Cross said it was helping the Sangillos find temporary housing and other immediate needs.

You can click here to see the GoFundMe page for Theresa and James Sangillo.

