Driver, 55, Killed In Crash On Jersey Shore

On Saturday, July 29, at approximately 5 a.m. the Wall Township Police Department responded to the intersection of State Highway 138 and Old Mill Road for a report of a serious motor vehicle crash, Wall police said.

Police found a Toyota 4-Runner driven by a 44-year-old man from Howell Township, a Dodge Ram driven by a 62-year-old man from Howell Township, and a Ford Fusion driven by a 55-year-old man from Wall Township, police said.

The 55-year-old was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center by Wall Township Emergency Medical Services and was later pronounced dead, police said.

His name was not released by police.

The 44-year-old driver was also taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. The 62-year-old driver was not hurt.

The circumstances surrounding this crash remain under investigation by the Wall Township Police Department and Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Serious Collision Analysis Response Team.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information is urged to contact Wall Township Police Department Captain Chad Clark or Officer Megan Alexander at 732-449-4500 or contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Kristian DeVito at 800-533-7443.

