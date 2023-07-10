Doctor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Child For 10 Years: Prosecutor

Cornelius Gallagher, 62, of Wall Township, was charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and two counts of second-degree sexual assault, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

An investigation by members of the Wall Township Police Department revealed that the alleged sexual abuse began nearly 20 years ago and continued for more than a decade.

Gallagher was arrested without incident late last week, then lodged in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

Gallagher is a licensed pulmonologist with more than 20 years of practice and affiliations with three hospitals across Monmouth County.

The charges are not connected with his interactions with any patient, Santiago said.

Anyone with information about Gallagher’s activities is urged to contact Wall Township Police Department Detective Steve Swenson at 732-449-4500.

