Cyber Attack May Have Compromised Social Security Numbers Of Shore Regional Students: Officials

The personal information of some New Jersey high schoolers may have been compromised in a 2023 cyber attack, district officials said.

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

In a statement posted to its website, Shore Regional High School officials said the school experienced "unauthorized access to our network" on or about April 13, 2023.

The information potentially impacted by this incident is full name, date of birth, Social Security number, employee ID, driver’s license or state identification, financial information, medical treatment or diagnosis, medical and/or health insurance information, and/or non-directory information, the district said. Not all information was impacted for all individuals.

Students potentially impacted will be receiving letters from the district, including information about the incident, and protective resources.

"Shore Regional has no evidence that any data has been misused," the district said. "Nevertheless, Shore Regional encourages impacted individuals to take actions to help protect their personal information."

