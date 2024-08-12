Crash Involving Pedestrian Shuts Down Holmdel Road, Police Say

Officers responded to the crash on Bethany Road on Monday, Aug. 12, Holmdel police said in a Facebook post at 9:15 a.m.

The crash investigation closed Bethany between Hillcrest and Line roads. Police didn't mention how many vehicles were involved or the condition of the pedestrian.

Drivers were asked to find alternate routes if they planned to travel in the area. The department also said it would post an update when Bethany Road reopens to traffic.

