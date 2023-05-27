Cotton Candy Heaven: Newswoman Finds Sweet New Calling With Asbury Park Biz

Billie Rama of The Asbury Park Cotton Candy Co. is leasing a new production space exclusively for cotton candy lovers.

Until now, Rama has been mobile only, operating a cotton candy table at parties, movies, and special events.

She organized this GoFundMe page to help defray the costs of setting up a permanent facility to expand and streamline her production.

She started production at 909 Asbury Ave. Unit D on Thursday, May 25.

The facility isn't meant for retail sales but online shoppers can pick up their orders there.

She was with friends at the beach in 2017 when she came up with the idea of selling cotton candy.

"I started this business a few years ago because I felt there was a need for cotton candy in Asbury Park. I mean, what is a beach/boardwalk town without it, right?"

The former managing editor of CBSNY.com (she worked in digital media from 2000-2018) said she wanted to make cotton candy better by using only organic cane sugar, no artificial flavors or harmful dyes. "Oh, and it had to be delicious!"

COVID-19 caused a setback for her business but she has since recovered through more events and online/mail orders — which she aims to expand.

She recently found an opportunity to lease the new production facility "so we can make our cotton candy at a faster pace and reach a much larger audience," she said.

She eventually hopes to add more equipment and staff.

"With your help, The Asbury Park Cotton Candy Co. will continue to grow and eventually be everywhere," she said.

You can make purchases here: https://asburyparkcottoncandyco.com/shop or by calling 732-702-2250.

The company also is on Facebook at asburyparkcottoncandy and Instagram at asburyparkcottoncandyco

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.