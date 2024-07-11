Convicted Felon From Asbury Park Who Sold Fentanyl, Meth, Cocaine Sentenced: Feds

Dywann Pugh, 44, was sentenced on Wednesday, July 10 to 10 years in federal prison, New Jersey's U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said in a news release. He previously pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

According to court documents and testimony, police executed search warrants at Pugh's home on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Officers found more than three kilograms of methamphetamine, more than three kilograms of cocaine, and about 150 grams of fentanyl.

The raid also uncovered several drug-distributing items like a pill press and about seven kilograms of cutting agents used in drugs. Police also seized about $19,000 in cash and a Hi-Point .380 caliber pistol loaded with six bullets.

Pugh was also sentenced to five years of supervised release, along with previously being ordered to give up his gun and ammunition.

