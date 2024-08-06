Fair 89°

Convenience Store Clerk Sold Vaping Products To Kids In Atlantic Highlands, Police Say

An Atlantic Highlands convenience store clerk was accused of selling vaping products to children, authorities said.

TNC Mini-Mart Convenience Store in Atlantic Highlands, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Fnu Rachna, 60, was charged with sale of flavored vaping products, the Atlantic Highlands Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday, Aug. 6. Officers received reports from parents over several months about vaping products sold to children at TNC Mini-Mart Convenience Store on First Avenue.

An officer investigating the store saw Rachna sell a vaping product to a child on Wednesday, July 24.

"We would like to thank the parents of this great community who have come forward regarding this matter," the police department said in its release. "The Atlantic Highlands Police Department encourages all members of the public to continue to look out for our youth."

Rachna's charge is a petty disorderly persons offense and he faces a civil penalty if convicted.

