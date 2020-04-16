Walmart In Freehold Closing Friday To Sanitize

Walmart will be closing its Freehold store on Friday out of an abundance of caution, according to a recent news report.

A third-party specialist will be coming to the West Main Street store for sanitization, NJ.com reports . The store will also reportedly be restocked.

Earlier this month, Garfield's Walmart closed for the same reason.

Walmart didn't say whether the closure was in response to a positive case among employees, NJ.com reports.

