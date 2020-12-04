Prosecutor: Central Jersey Man Swindled $1.1M From Investors

A Central Jersey man is accused of stealing $1.1 million from investors, authorities said.

Anthony Giordano of Freehold Township stole approximately $1,100,000 between January 2015 and July of 2018 from five victims through use of fraudulent stock purchase agreements and promissory notes, and used the funds for his own personal benefit, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Giordano turned himself in to the Freehold Township Police Department on Thursday and was charged with second-degree theft by deception and second-degree misconduct by a corporate official, Gramiccioni said

An investigation found that Giordano obtained funds from the victims on their belief that they were buying shares in or loaning money to his various companies to include Nue Trition Weight Management, Nue Pens LV, Nue Pens FL, Nue Resource Financial and Nue Resource Funding, the prosecutor said.

Giordano made the victims believe the companies were, or were going to be, successful, but he made no significant attempt to make the companies operational, to the Freehold Township Police Department said.

Despite requests of Giordano by the victims to provide financial documentation demonstrating the value of the companies, he failed to do so, thereby hiding the fact that the businesses had little value, according to Gramiccioni.

Several of the companies including Nue Trition Weight Management, Nu Pens LV and Nue Pens FL, had little to no business activity despite having received hundreds of thousands of dollars from the victims, the prosecutor said.

Instead of using the victims’ investments to fund his companies, Giordano used those assets to pay for personal expenses such as travel, entertainment, gas, dry cleaning, a gym membership, restaurants and monthly car payments, according to Gramiccioni.

The victims received no return on their investments from Giordano, the prosecutor said.

If anyone has additional information about this case, you are urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective William Kelliher at 800-533-7443.

Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Lawrence H. Nelsen is handling the case.

