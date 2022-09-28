Popular NJ Beachfront Restaurant Shutters After 33 Years

Avon Pavilion overcame every obstacle in its way.

The Avon-by-the-Sea stayed strong after the deaths of its founders in 2011: Mamma and Pappa Fishman.

Three years later, the beachfront restaurant was rebuilt after Hurricane Sandy, then again after countless storms and floods. In 2020, it withstood the COVID-19 pandemic.

But after 33 years in business, Avon Pavilion will be closing its doors.

Avon Pavilion served as a regular gathering spot for New Jersey families for years. Run by the Fishman family, workers and patrons alike called it home.

"I worked the take-out window on the boardwalk for four summers," a former employee wrote on Facebook. "Early 90’s. There is nothing I loved more than opening that window at 5 AM and not a soul was on the beach yet..

"Then it was Benny’s galore for the remainder of the day. I will never forget those summers."

"This is heartbreaking, we love you all and I will never forget the summer i waitressed there in 2003, I have so many memories from childhood through motherhood there," another said. "You are such an integral part of what makes the Avon Boardwalk and beach such a classy and special place! Thanks for the memories, good luck in the future ; you will be sincerely missed!"

