A popular Monmouth County golf center will be closing after more than two decades.

Hole-In-One on Route 33 announced its last day will be Sunday, Sept. 27.

The center has a 9-hole par 3 course, mini golf, driving ranges with both artificial and natural grass and short game practice.

Hole-In-One closed for two months amid the COVID-19 pandemic, later reopening in May.

