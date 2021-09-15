Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Middlesex NJ
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Business

Popular Jersey Shore Ice Cream Shop Expanding

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Rich's Ice Cream in Lanoka Harbor
Rich's Ice Cream in Lanoka Harbor Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Grab a spoon and get ready — a popular Jersey Shore ice cream shop is opening a third location.

Rich’s Ice Cream, founded in 1955, is coming to Route 72 West in Manahawkin, according to a post on its Facebook page.

“We are so excited announce our 3rd location!” reads the post. “We have some work to do, but we are beyond excited to be coming to Manahawkin!”

Rich’s, which currently operates shops in Lanoka Harbor and Toms River, is renowned for its variety of more than two dozen flavors of ice cream made using their secret family recipe.

The shop also offers countless candies and other classic toppings for guests to customize their creations.

The new location is expected to open next spring.

Rich’s Ice Cream, 138 Rt. 72 West, Manahawkin

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.