Popular Jersey Shore Ice Cream Shop Expanding

Grab a spoon and get ready — a popular Jersey Shore ice cream shop is opening a third location.

Rich’s Ice Cream, founded in 1955, is coming to Route 72 West in Manahawkin, according to a post on its Facebook page.

“We are so excited announce our 3rd location!” reads the post. “We have some work to do, but we are beyond excited to be coming to Manahawkin!”

Rich’s, which currently operates shops in Lanoka Harbor and Toms River, is renowned for its variety of more than two dozen flavors of ice cream made using their secret family recipe.

The shop also offers countless candies and other classic toppings for guests to customize their creations.

The new location is expected to open next spring.

Rich’s Ice Cream, 138 Rt. 72 West, Manahawkin

