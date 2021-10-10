Popular Jersey Shore BBQ Joint Shutters Flagship Store

A popular New Jersey barbecue restaurant is closing its flagship store.

Jersey Shore BBQ announced its Belmar location would close Sunday after 11 years in business.

"We have served tens of thousands of customers," owners Dana and Doug Walsh wrote, "and will not change but continue to evolve to be the best restaurant and caterer possible."

Meanwhile, Jersey Shore BBQ's other two locations in Point Pleasant and East Brunswick remain open.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.