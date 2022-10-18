Here's What's Replacing Shuttered NJ ShopRite Store, Report Says

At Home decor chain plans to open another New Jersey location in Middletown, the Asbury Park Press reports.

At Home recently signed a lease to open in Middletown Plaza and will move into the 20-year-old space formerly occupied by ShopRite at 1425 Route 35, the outlet says.

ShopRite moved across Route 35 to the Kings Commons Shopping Center where the business remodeled a former Sears store, according to the report.

While At Home fills a major vacancy at Middletown Plaza, there are still others, such as the former Walgreens, which occupies more than 14,000 square feet, the outlet said. Other businesses at Middletown Plaza include Plato's Closet, Retro Fitness, and Petco.

