Golden Goose Jewelry Shop Owner Now Charged With Stealing $563K From 14 Jersey Shore Customers

Eleven more Jersey Shore jewelry customers have stepped forward to complain of thefts worth about $300,000, authorities said.

That now brings the value of lost services and/or missing fine jewelry to about $563,000 from 14 clients of The Golden Goose in Rumson, according to Monmouth County authorities.

Anthony Goltsch of Ocean County, owner of The Golden Goose store, initially was charged on Sept. 3 with second-degree theft after failing to return personal jewelry worth at least $263,000 to three customers, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said.

The fine jewelry was left at his store in Monmouth County on consignment, for redesign or repair, according to the prosecutor.

Goltsch of Manchester Township -- who owns the jewelry shop at 7 West River Road in Rumson -- was originally charged last month with "theft by failure to make required disposition of property received," Gramiccioni said.

Rumson police received complaints from multiple customers who said they had left pieces of jewelry at The Golden Goose, and that Goltsch has failed to pay them any cash --- or return the jewelry -- despite numerous requests by customers, according to Gramiccioni.

The first victim reported that between July and August 2017, she consigned two rings for sale at The Golden Goose with a combined appraisal value of over $180,000, as reported here in September.

To-date she has not received payment for the rings from Goltsch, the prosecutor said.

Like the subsequent 13 alleged theft victims, despite numerous requests for their jewelry to be returned, Goltsch has not done so, according to Gramiccioni.

Anyone with information about The Golden Goose is urged to call Detective Michael Acquaviva of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Financial Crimes Unit at 732-431-7160, ext. 2233, or Rumson Police Detective Donald Schneider at 732-842-0500.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Lawrence Nelsen.

