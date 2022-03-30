Fast-Growing Cookie Shop Expands Across NJ

A fast-expanding cookie shop has three New Jersey locations in the works.

Crumbl Cookies' latest location is slated for the Commons in Holmdel on Route 35, NJ Advance Media reports.

The bakery made its mark in New Jersey this year, and has other locations in Ocean Township and Clark. A Cherry Hill location is also in the works, according to the Asbury Park Press.

The Holmdel store will take over the former storefront of Hair Color X-perts, located next to Saladworks and Houlihan's, according to multiple news outlets.

Founded by two cousins, Crumbl's first-ever store opened in Utah in 2017. The menu consists of a weekly rotation of flavors. This week, those include milk chocolate chip, Honeycomb, coconut white chip, peanut butter brownie, and more.

No word yet on an opening date.

