Artichoke Basille's Opening Second NJ Location

Cecilia Levine
Read More Stories
Artichoke Basille's is opening a second New Jersey location in Red Bank.
Artichoke Basille's is opening a second New Jersey location in Red Bank. Photo Credit: Instagram user @kayandwhy

New York City's famed Artichoke Basille's will be opening a second location in New Jersey by the end of the year.

The pizzeria will open on Broad Street in Red Bank, sometime next month, Jersey Digs reports.

Artichoke's first location opened in 2008, in New York City's East Village. Last year, the first New Jersey shop was born in Hoboken.

Its famous artichoke slice gained the shop recognition around the world.

The artichoke slice is topped with artichoke hearts, spinach, cream, sauce, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese.

Monmouth County's new 1,800-square-foot location next to the Red Bank diner will apparently be modeled after the flagship location in New York City.

The store will be adorned by memorabilia honoring music legends from the area, Jersey Digs reports.

Artichoke Basille's, 177 Broad St., Red Bank

