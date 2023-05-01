Body Of Shooting Victim, Father Of 5 Boys, To Be Returned 'Home' To NJ — Hopefully

On April 25, Jarrett D. Jeffries had moved down to Atlanta to be closer to his boys, his family from Neptune wrote on this GoFundMe page.

"A loving son, brother, friend, and most importantly a father," the page reads. "Jarrett had so many goals that he wanted to accomplish but being the best father to his 5 boys was his number 1 priority.

"My family and I have a goal and that’s to bring Jarrett home."

His other biggest wish? To be "home here in Jersey," loved ones say.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.